Waitrose To Offer Restaurant-Style Dining Experience In A Supermarket

Waitrose has revealed that it is launching its first official ‘Supper Club’ at its new store in Haywards Heath where customers will be able to have a restaurant quality meal created by chefs from its three Cookery Schools.

Customers will be able to choose from a three course menu, including nibbles and drinks, for £35. Music and ambient lighting will feature while people dine and tables will be laid out for both couples and larger groups.

Waitrose will be transform the mezzanine level store café for eight evenings throughout April and May. It is currently taking bookings for the 50 places available each evening.

This is the first time the concept has been launched at a new store after it was trialled for a short period last year in its Newbury and Salisbury stores.

Manager of the Waitrose Cookery Schools, Karen Himsworth, said: “This aims to deliver the next level of in store dining at Waitrose, building upon concepts like our sushi bars and wine bars. We want to make our stores a food destination in the evenings as well as in the day.

“We realise a supermarket might not spring to mind when people are thinking about dining out in the evening, but we want that to change. Our aim is to create an atmosphere that is inviting whether you are having a meal for two or out with a group of friends.

“We will look at next steps after we have finished the initial eight dates, but our aspiration is for this to continue at Haywards Heath and to explore how we might introduce at in other branches across the estate.”

