Waitrose To Rebrand Some ‘British’ Ready Meals That Use Meat From Overseas

Waitrose has promised to rebrand a number of the ready meals in its ‘British’ range after it was discovered that they contain meat from overseas.

The issue affects those meals that include lamb sourced from New Zealand. These meals will be now rebranded as ‘Classic’ with stickers put on the front of the packs in the meantime to make it clear where the lamb came from.

Meals made from beef, pork, and chicken will retain the ‘British’ branding as all the meat in these products comes only from the UK.

A spokesperson for the retailer said the ‘British’ reference on front of pack was only ever supposed to denote the origin of the recipe but admitted that it could cause confusion with shoppers.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) welcomed the change with its President Meurig Raymond saying: “We made our concerns very clear to Waitrose right from the beginning on this product.

“The inclusion of the word “British” in the brand name despite the meat being sourced from New Zealand is misleading for shoppers – and it’s frustrating for British farmers, especially those who produce lamb Waitrose could have sourced.”

The NFU also called on Morrisons this week to adhere to its 100% British lamb policy when sourcing all of its own products. The retailer is running a promotion of Australian and New Zealand lamb legs branded as Market Deals – owned by Morrisons.

The NFU says it’s concerned about consumer confusion over the product’s country of origin with Morrisons’ high profile commitment to shoppers to source 100% British lamb under the Morrisons own label brand.

NFU livestock board chairman Charles Sercombe said: “Morrisons has traditionally been a strong backer of the British livestock industry and much of its messaging to shoppers is centred around being 100% British on all fresh meat.

“We appreciate that Morrisons purchases around 750,000 lambs every year, but in our view it’s a real shame that the retailer is now acting contrary to its commitments to consumers.

“We also have concerns that these imported products are being placed near British messaging at the point of sale, potentially leaving shoppers confused about the origin of the product they are purchasing. We want shoppers to be able to buy British food confidently.”

NAM Implications: