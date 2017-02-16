Waitrose Tops Supermarket Satisfaction Ranking Whilst Asda Comes Last

Waitrose, Iceland and M&S have claimed the top slots in survey based on consumers’ levels of satisfaction when grocery shopping in store and online. However, there was more bad news for Asda with it ranking last in the store category, just below Tesco.

The survey of 7,000 shoppers conducted by consumer group Which? rated Waitrose the best supermarket for in-store experience for the third year in a row, with it being commended for its high levels of customer service, store appearance and own label. M&S came second, whilst Aldi and Lidl shared third place after both were awarded top marks for value for money.

Morrisons was the biggest climber from last year’s survey, moving up from eighth to fifth, reflecting its recent turnaround in fortunes. Shoppers said its well-planned store layout made it easy to find products, whilst it was also rated highly for its fresh and own label ranges.

However, it was a disappointing showing for the UK’s three biggest supermarkets with Asda coming last below Tesco (8th) and Sainsbury’s (7th). They all ranked lower due to many of customers’ favourite products not being in stock, difficulty finding items and low scores on value for money.

Which? ranked Asda as cheapest supermarket for most of last year, but it said: “Being cheap isn’t enough to satisfy customers.”

It added: “Asda has failed to impress shoppers, coming last in the in-store survey and joint last for its online offering. It didn’t score well for store appearance or tidiness this year, and the hygiene of its delivery service came in for criticism for having dirty crates after a whistleblower raised concerns – something which Asda says it is now addressing.

“The quality of own brand items and fresh produce isn’t quite good enough to write home about either, getting an average three stars.”

An Asda spokesperson commented: “We know that we need to do a better job for our customers and all our colleagues are working hard to make a real difference. We’re getting better every day and we are confident that customers will be pleasantly surprised if they shop with us today compared to when this survey took place last year – and we’ll be even better tomorrow.”

In the online category, Iceland came top for the second consecutive year, with customers particularly happy about its convenient delivery slots and friendly drivers. Iceland’s joint managing director Nick Canning commented: “At Iceland, we work tirelessly to ensure that the quality of our food and our levels of customer service are both first class, so we’re delighted to have our online offering recognised as industry leading in this highly respected Which? survey.”

Meanwhile, M&S’s Simply Food convenience stores came top in the first ever Which? convenience store satisfaction survey, ahead of Little Waitrose and Best-One. Budgens, Nisa and SPAR occupied the three bottom places of the c-store survey.

The survey asked shoppers to rate stores based on drivers such as store appearance, ease of finding products and overall quality of fresh products. When it came to the online ranking, shoppers were asked about relevance of substitutions for products, value for money and delivery driver’s service.

Richard Headland, Which? magazine editor, said: “With concerns over rising prices the competition among supermarkets is fiercer than ever. While value for money remains a top priority, in-store appearance and the availability of quality and fresh products can also go a long way to satisfying shoppers’ needs.”

NAM Implications: