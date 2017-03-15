Warmer Weather Helps Lift Weekly Sales At Waitrose And John Lewis

Total year-on-year sales at Waitrose edged up 0.4% in the week to 11 March, an improvement on its recent run of poor results.

​The group said that milder weather drove increased demand for fresh produce, with sales of raspberries up 38%, prepared fruit up 29%, and salad up 11%. Waitrose also saw strong demand for its gluten and dairy free products, with sales of its ‘free from’ range jumping 135%.

Overall, sales in the ambient category were down 0.6%, whilst sales in Chilled, Fruit, Vegetables & Horticulture, and Bakery rose 1.9%. The Meat, Fish, Frozen & Dairy category saw sales increase 2.7%, whilst Home & Leisure was down 4.9%.

At sister chain John Lewis, year-on-year sales 7%, boosted by the warmer weather and Mothers’ Day preparations.

Fashion sales were up 11.1%, as shoppers began to buy Spring clothing. Meanwhile, sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure products climbed 18.1%.

Electrical & home technology sales rose 7.5%, whilst home category sales increased 2.6% rise overall, driven by a 20.6% lift in sales of outdoor living products.