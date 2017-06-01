Weather Boosts Sales At Waitrose

Total sales at Waitrose rose 4% year-on-year in the week to 27 May, buoyed by the warmer weather heading into the bank holiday weekend.

The chain said its top performing ranges were fruit, which saw an increase of 9%, and beers, wines and spirits, which saw a 16% rise in sales. Best-sellers within these ranges were warm weather favourites including strawberries (up 34%), Aperol (up 70%), and rose wine, which saw a 54% increase.

Other food and drink seeing a weather-related boost included barbecue meats, up by 34%, deli foods – up by 13%, ice cream – up 14%, and ‘food to go’ products, which saw a 14% rise in sales.

Meanwhile, the start of English wine week helped boost sales of Waitrose range of English wines by 93%.

At sister chain John Lewis, sales fell by 5.6% year-on-year. The chain’s fashion sales dropped by 5% due to the annualising of strong price match promotions in the same week last year. Meanwhile, home sales were down 4.8% despite the warmer weather driving outdoor living sales up 54%. Sales electrical and home technology fell by 6.8%.