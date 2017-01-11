Weekly Sales At Waitrose Fall 10%

Waitrose has revealed that it total sales were down 10% in the week 7 January compared to the same period last year. However, the group stressed that comparisons were distorted by the fall of the New Year’s Day bank holiday (when the majority of its outlets were closed) which resulted in one additional day of trade in the same week in 2016.

Waitose said that many of its customers appeared to have started the year with a health kick, as sales of its stir fry vegetables and prepared fruit were up over 20%. Vegetarian meals also had a strong week and spiralised vegetables continuing to prove popular.

Household cleaning was also on the agenda, resulting in a strong week for the category.

Overall, sales in the ambient category were down 10%, whilst sales in Chilled, Fruit, Vegetables & Horticulture, and Bakery also fell 10%. The Meat, Fish, Frozen & Dairy category saw sales fall 9.9%, whilst Home & Leisure was also down 9.9%.

At sister chain John Lewis, sales rose 3.9%, despite its shops being shut on Sunday for New Year’s Day. The group said its clearance sale continued to be the driver of sales with sales in in clothing department up 9.2%. Sales of electricals rose 3.1%, whilst home sales increased 1.2%.