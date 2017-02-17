Bidvest Foodservice To Change Name To BidFood

Bidvest Foodservice has announced that from April it will be trading under the new name of Bidfood.

The change follows the separation of the global Bidvest Foodservice bus inesses from the Bidvest Group, when it listed independently on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in May last year.

The listing meant that Bidvest Foodservice UK, along with the other Bidvest Foodservice businesses around the world, have all changed their name to Bidfood reflect this.

Chief Executive Andrew Selley said in choosing the new name, it was important to retain a link to the company’s heritage as well as to reflect what is at the very heart of the business, hence the name Bidfood was developed.

“It’s no secret that as our business has evolved over the years, so too has our name,” said Selley.

“When we made the move from Bidvest 3663 to Bidvest Foodservice, we also launched a new mission, vision and employee values, all centring on service excellence and offering the best customer experience in the market.

“Although our name is changing, these principles and our wider business priorities remain firmly in our focus, and I believe this is a stronger brand for us and for our Bidfood businesses globally.”

The group said there will be a short period of transition from April, where the new name and logo will be introduced in phases across the business including its corporate website, fleet livery, and depot signage.