Blakemore Wholesale Aiming To Double Catering And On-Trade Sales

Blakemore Wholesale has called upon its supplier base to support its plans to double the business’s catering and on-trade sales over the next three years.

The new strategy was unveiled to suppliers during a briefing session which took place at Blakemore Wholesale’s head office in Wolverhampton last week. At the event, the group’s Managing Director James Russell showcased its growth strategy for catering and on-trade and highlighted the important role that suppliers will play.

Russell said: “We aim to double our catering and on-trade business over the next three years by fully connecting with the local opportunities around our depots.

“This project will establish a comprehensive catering solution across Blakemore Wholesale that will also harness the full power of the wider A.F. Blakemore group, including Fine Foods, Fresh Foods and Foodservice.”

He added: “It was fantastic to see the level of engagement and support by suppliers on the day. The challenging Q&A that took place reflected a willingness to understand and work with the Blakemore Group.”

Blakemore Wholesale’s new on-trade and catering concept will be tested at its Cardiff depot from 3 July with additional pilot activity taking place across its Bangor, Penrith and Gateshead depots over the summer.

Representatives from 40 key suppliers such as Britvic, Typhoo, Coca Cola, Thorntons and Heinz Food, attended the briefing. Britvic Soft Drinks National Account Manager Helen Thorne commented: “I think that Blakemore’s approach to the catering and on-trade opportunity is very creative and totally relevant. It reflects the market dynamics and absolutely plays to their group strengths.”

