Blakemore Wholesale Launches Mobile Ordering App

Blakemore Wholesale has launched a new mobile ordering platform for its customers.

The app, which is available for IOS and Android devices, offers customers a range of services including Click & Collect and Click & Deliver functionality, the ability to use the app off-line and the use of a barcode scanner to enable quick processing of large orders.

In addition, the platform features detailed product information, price updates on up to 20,000 products, previous order history and a depot locator.

Blakemore Wholesale Stores Group Director Nick Rose said: “Providing customers with great service is paramount to Blakemore Wholesale, and that extends to our online and digital platforms. We believe that for busy business owners, a mobile ordering app is a vital tool, and we are confident that this will deliver real benefits to our customers”.

Blakemore Wholesale worked with mobile app consultants RNF Digital Innovation Limited to develop the mobile platform.

RNF Digital Media Managing Director Rob Mannion commented: “With 4 out of 5 UK adults now using smartphones and spending over five hours a day on them, apps are now a critical shopping channels for businesses. They also allow businesses and brands to engage directly with their customers in a personalised and relevant way and drive customer engagement and ultimately, therefore, sales.”