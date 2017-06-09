Blakemore’s New Logistics Livery Hits the Road; Offering Suppliers Advertising Opportunities

A.F. Blakemore has begun the roll-out of a new livery design on its distribution fleet, offering an advertising opportunity for suppliers.

As part of a drive to standardise branding across its logistics operation, the company has introduced a new livery design to be rolled out across all new SPAR, Foodservice, Fine Foods, Wholesale and Wholesale Distribution vehicles.

A.F. Blakemore said the new livery, which features imagery of food and drink deliveries destined for retail, wholesale and food service customers across the UK, aims to reflect the breadth of its distribution area and the diversity of sectors served by the company.

For the first time, the company will also be offering its suppliers the chance to purchase advertising space on its vehicles in conjunction with A.F. Blakemore’s new Local Marketing Partners scheme.

In addition, the business will be able to use the vehicles to promote its own messages, such as 100-year anniversary communications or recruitment campaigns.

Group Logistics Director Andy Grinsell commented: “This roll-out of new livery across multiple A.F. Blakemore divisions reflects a more consistent and aligned approach to the way we do business across our logistics operation.

“This is all part of a wider ‘One Logistics’ project currently being undertaken by the company that is working towards optimising fleet efficiencies and warehouse operations across the group.

“With a fleet of more than 300 vehicles travelling the length and breadth of the UK every day, this new livery is a great opportunity to promote the Blakemore brand and our company values as well as a very effective means of advertising for our suppliers.”

Over the course of the next six months, the new livery will be trialled across 40 vehicles, and then a rebranding programme will be rolled out to its wider fleet over the course of the next two years.