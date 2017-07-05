Booker’s Q1 Sales Boosted By Good Weather

Tesco target Booker has reported robust first quarter trading figures, boosted by the good weather and a late Easter. During the 12 weeks to 16 June, the wholesaler’s group sales rose by 4% with like-for-likes up 4.2%.

Non-tobacco sales grew by 9.6% on a like-for-like basis, although tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by changes in tobacco legislation and plummeted 7.9%.

The group said it had been a solid quarter for customer satisfaction and cash profit, with the performance of Booker Direct, Chef Direct, Ritter and Booker India meeting its expectations. It added that its Premier symbol chain continued to grow and it was making “good progress” with Budgens and Londis.

Chief Executive Charles Wilson said it had been a “good quarter” for Booker. He added that that “business as usual is going well” as it went through the competition process for the planned Tesco deal.

At the end of last month, Tesco and Booker asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to “fast track” the examination of their £3.7bn merger to a more detailed second stage.

