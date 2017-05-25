Conviviality Ends Year Of Change On A High

In a pre-close trading update, Bargain Booze owner Conviviality has revealed robust sales figures for a year in which the business has seen significant change and enlargement.

For the 52 week period to 30 April 2017, the group’s total sales nearly doubled to £1.56bn following the acquisitions of Matthew Clark and Bibendum.

Meanwhile, underlying sales for each of its business units were strong with good organic growth. Sales at Conviviality Direct rose 6.4% to £1.04bn with growth driven by both a 1.6% increase in outlets and an increase in sales per outlet of 4.8%. The group said that this was a strong indication of customers switching to a “one stop shop” model as they benefited from the “combined range and expertise” of Matthew Clark and Bibendum.

Sales at Conviviality Retail division increased 6.1% to £374m with like-for-like sales in the second half of its financial year rising 1.5% (excluding tobacco), compared to a 2.3% decline the year before.

Meanwhile, sales in the Conviviality Trading unit rose 1% to £146m.

Chief Executive Diana Hunter commented: “We have come to the end of an unprecedented year of change and I am pleased to report a strong trading performance for the Group and for each of its business units. It is encouraging to see our customers and suppliers benefiting from the skills and the expertise of the enlarged Group, its scale and reach and its positioning as the UK’s leading drinks wholesaler and distributor.

“We have made great progress on the integration of Matthew Clark and the acquisition and integration of Bibendum PLB Group. Our focus will continue to be on improving the business and ensuring that benefits are realised from our greater scale, as we drive efficiencies for the Group and greater service for our customers.”