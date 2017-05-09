Fairway Foodservice Sees Record Number Of Deals Made At Meet The Members Event

Fairway Foodservice is celebrating its best ever Meet the Member event, with a record number of deals concluded over the two days.

Deals worth more than £900,000 were recorded between Fairway’s 19 members and the 43 suppliers who attended bi-annual event held at Birmingham’s Villa Park, breaking the previous record of £740,000 last year.

The event saw 43 suppliers meet with Fairway members in a speed dating-style format, using 20-minute appointments to pitch more than 100 new products and special offers.

Fairway Foodservice chief executive Chris Binge said: “It’s superb to break the record. The fact that more than £900,000 of deals were concluded illustrates how important and impactful our Meet the Member events are.

“We constantly listen to member and supplier feedback and amend the format and logistics where possible. This allows us to put on such a beneficial event. Everything we plan and deliver is with our members in mind, and our meet the member event is no exception.”

Suppliers attending ranged from multinational companies such as Tetley and Kellogg’s to successful British businesses, including the UK’s largest independent chocolate supplier HB Ingredients.

Stuart Dawber, Business Manager at Tetley GB, said: “Tea is constantly evolving and Fairway’s Meet the Member events give us the opportunity to meet with wholesalers to discuss latest trends in tea in the foodservice environment, the opportunities to grow sales and how we can work in partnership to make this happen. The events are an ideal forum to spark a conversation with key people that we deal with and build new relationships.”

Tracey Hughes, foodservice account manager at HB Ingredients, added: “The day was the most successful event that we have conducted in foodservice over the last five years.

“This wasn’t just in terms of business gained on the day, which was a huge result for us, but also the investment from members looking at NPD and innovation going forward. We have quite a big action plan, which is excellent, and will hopefully deliver fantastic growth for all parties.”

Fairway Foodservice is a buying and marketing organisation, which operates on behalf of wholesalers based in the UK, Ireland and Spain, with a collective turnover of £650.5m in 2016.