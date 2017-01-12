Good Quarter For Booker

A third quarter update from Booker for the 16 weeks to 30 December show that wholesaler is continuing to perform well with total like-for-like sales up 3.2%.

Total group non-tobacco sales rose by 4.8% with like-for-likes up 5.1%. Meanwhile, total tobacco sales declined by 1.3% with like-for-likes down 1% as it continued to feel the impact from the tobacco display ban.

Booker stated that both the Catering and Retail sides of its business made good progress with its Premier symbol chain continuing to grow and Budgens and Londis performing well. Internet sales increased by 10% to £333m.

The group added that it remains on course to meet expectations for the year ending 24 March 2017.