Martin Williams Returns To FWD In Supplier Support Role

Former FWD Chairman Martin Williams is returning to the Federation’s management team as Associate Director, with a remit to help supplier companies get the most out of FWD membership and achieve their goals in the wholesale channel.

Williams, the former MD of Landmark Wholesale, was Chairman of the FWD from 2013 up until December 2016 when he was replaced by Bidvest Foodservice CEO Andrew Selley.

In his new part-time role, the FWD said he will be working closely with supplier members to ensure FWD is supporting their objectives and priorities in the wholesale channel, and engaging potential members to help sell the benefits of closer co-operation with wholesalers through the trade association.

Martin said: “I will be offering to visit our supplier members to understand what they want to achieve from investment in the wholesale channel, and to design membership packages which help them reach those targets.”

FWD Chief Executive James Bielby added: “We want suppliers and service providers to get full value from the events, research, advice and access that membership offers, and having Martin on board gives us the ability to offer them an even better service.”