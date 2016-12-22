Palmer & Harvey Appoints Non-Executive Director To Support Development Plans

Palmer & Harvey has announced the appointment of Patrick Burrows as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

He is currently Chief Financial Officer and deputy CEO of London City Airport, where he is responsible for the finance, planning & strategy, procurement, and legal functions. However, he also has experience in the retail sector, having worked as Group Finance Director of New Look, prior to which he held a number of senior finance director roles at Tesco over a period of 14 years.

P&H said the appointment, along with the recent naming of Tony Reed as CEO and Alistair Darby as non-executive director, announced in October, added strength and depth to its board and senior management team in preparation for its next phase of development.