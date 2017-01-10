Toiletries Specialist Inspira Joins Landmark Wholesale

Landmark Wholesale has kicked of 2017 by welcoming its 38th member to the buying group.

The new member is Bedfordshire-based Inspira Trading Ltd. It specialises in household and toiletry products and OTC medicines and serves wholesalers, larger independent retailers and pharmacy distributors across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

The business was established by Gary Rosen and Samantha Bristow in 2009, and has increased its turnover by 50% to just under £5m in the past two years. It currently operates from a 10,000 sq. ft. unit in Arlesey, Bedfordshire, and is looking to double its storage space in order to meet customer demand.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Landmark,” said Rosen, the company’s Managing Director. “I know from my involvement with the Group in the past they maintain a high profile in the industry whilst keeping their focus on making their members more profitable. I’m sure Inspira Trading will benefit from Landmark’s support and I look forward to working closely with their team.”

Andrew Thewlis, Landmark Wholesale’s Finance Director, added: “I, and the Landmark team, are looking forward to helping them develop their business and help them continue their recent rapid growth within the non-food sectors in which they operate. I’m sure Inspira Trading and our other members will benefit from working together.”