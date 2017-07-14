ASIA PACIFIC: Mobile Commerce Drives Digital Growth In Region

According to a new report by Euromonitor International and Retail Asia, mobile retailing represents the fastest growing digital channel in Asia Pacific.

The 14th ‘Retail Asia Top 500 Retailers Ranking’ found that mobile commerce sales in the region during 2016 rose by 64% year-on-year to US$328bn, with the channel accounting for more than 50% of all digital commerce in China, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Euromonitor noted: “The success of internet and mobile retailing is a response to the rising demand for convenience driven by ageing populations, the rise of smaller households, urbanization and hyper connected consumers. As shoppers seek more convenience-based offerings, retailers will meet this demand by developing methods to assist frictionless shopping, including opening new convenience focused formats and enabling more purchases via internet – connected devices. Digital commerce is a truly coming force, one that retailers need to include in their strategy.” Grant added.

Euromonitor also expects mobile commerce sales in the region to reach US$795bn by 2021, almost triple the size of North America’s leading mobile commerce market.

Overall, the top 500 retailers in Asia Pacific recorded total sales of US$940 billion in 2016. While China and Japan witnessed slowing growth, Southeast Asian economies performed well in 2016 with many retailers in India, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam experiencing double-digit sales growth.

The top 5 Asia Pacific retailers in 2016 were: