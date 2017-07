Coles and Woolworths Ltd have separately announced plans to phase out single-use plastic bags at their stores across Australia.

Woolworths said it would eliminate the use of such plastic bags by July 2018, while Coles said it will phase their use by mid-2018. Both chains said they will offer customers a range of reusable plastic bags that need to be purchased.

The move affects stores in states that have not yet banned single-use plastic bags.