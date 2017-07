Metcash has announced the appointment of Jeff Adams as its new Group CEO, effective 4 September 2017.

Adams, who will succeed Ian Morrice, joins after spending more than 20 years at Tesco. During that period, he served as Director of Operations of Tesco Express in the UK, CEO of Tesco Kipa (in Turkey), and CEO of Tesco Lotus (in Thailand).

The appointment is for four years, and follows a five-year term for Morrice.