INDIA: Amazon Receives Approval For Food Retailing

Amazon has received approval from the Indian government to invest in the local food retailing industry, in a move that could significantly shake up the country’s organised grocery market.

The US giant had proposed to invest $500m directly into the Indian food retail market, and this has now been cleared by the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion. Amazon becomes one of the first companies to receive such an approval, which will allow it to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to sell food items directly to consumers.

The clearance offers Amazon greater end-to-end control of its supply chain, and the company noted: “We are excited by the government’s continued efforts to encourage FDI (foreign direct investment) in India for a stronger food supply chain”.

Interestingly, in its application, Amazon said it planned to sell products “through any channel, offline or online”, raising the possibility that it may be looking at a bricks & mortar approach down the line. The company has not commented on that, nor has it commented on reports that it may choose to launch an own label food range following the approval.

