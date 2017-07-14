CANADA: Couche-Tard Ends FY On Strong Note

Alimentation Couche-Tard has reported strong growth for its fiscal fourth quarter, which helped push up its full-year results.

For the 13 weeks to 30 April 2017, operating profit jumped up 23.2% to US$360m and net profit surged up 36.1% to US$277.6m. Meanwhile, merchandise and service revenues were up 10.9% to US$2.6bn, helped by a 10.4% increase in the US (+1.6% like-for-like), a 13.9% jump in Canada (-0.9% LFL), and a 10.2% rise in Europe (+2.7% LFL).

The results pushed up full-year operating profit up 1.8% to US$1.7bn, with net profit growing by 1.5% to US$1.2bn. Merchandise and service revenues were up 6.5% to US$10.7bn.

Couche-Tard noted: “Overall, our proven ability to manage and control expenses, to grow organically and to successfully integrate acquisitions has allowed us to post record net earnings and operating cash flow which we cleverly used to further deleverage our balance sheet.”