CANADA: Sears Canada Receives Approval For Sale

Sears Canada has received court approval to move ahead with a sale process, following its filing for bankruptcy protection in June.

FTI Consulting, the court-appointed monitor, posted a report on its website that claimed more than 20 interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements with Sears Canada for the sale. The process will be conducted by BMO Nesbitt Burns, which will consider bids and proposals for part or all of the retailer’s business, assets and leases.

The development follows a report earlier this week, in which ESL Partners and Fairholme, which own about two-thirds of Sears Canada, said they were considering a potential deal with the retailer.