US: C&S Wholesale Picks Rosie As Platform For Independent Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers has selected ‘Rosie’, the online grocery shopping platform for mobile and web, to create customised eCommerce and omni-channel digital marketing programmes for its independent grocery retailers.

The tie-up will enable over 3,000 C&S supplied grocery stores across the US to easily implement the online programme at an affordable price, attracting new customers and additional revenue. Rosie already has partnerships with seven C&S retail banners, covering 19 stores, and additional locations will go online in the next few weeks.

C&S noted: “We are serious about our responsibility to help independent retailers be successful, and we feel that same commitment from Rosie. The product they developed is best in class, and their commitment to continuous improvement is indicative of the company’s ability to be nimble in this evolving industry. We especially appreciate their high integrity and accessibility, and we look forward to continued mutual success in helping our retail customers compete in the eCommerce environment.”