FINLAND: S Group Reports Modest H1 Growth

The S Group has reported a modest rise in sales for its fiscal first half, helped by growth across all formats except its hardware stores.

For the January-June period, overall sales grew by 2.4% year-on-year to €5.46bn, outperforming the wider market.

Its supermarket operations saw sales grow by 1.4% (with Finland reporting a 1.6% increase), department and speciality stores recorded a 5.5% rise, service stations and fuel sales rose by 7.7%, while the travel industry and hospitality unit was up 1.5%. The results were however partially offset by a 11.5% drop at its hardware unit.

CEO Taavi Heikkil noted: “Our grocery sales continued to outperform the general market development in the field. Our customers appreciate the wider selection and lower prices. Strong results were also recorded for our other business operations, including the ABC chain.”