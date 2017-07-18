FRANCE: Auchan Announces New Exec Changes

Auchan has announced three new changes to its senior executive teams globally, with the moves affecting its Russian and Chinese operations.

The group announced that Jean-Pierre Germain will step down as Executive Chairman of Auchan Retail Russia, and will be succeeded by François Remy. The latter has been with the group for almost 30 years, and since 2015, has been Executive Chairman of Auchan Luxembourg and Non-Executive Chairman of Auchan Romania.

Meanwhile, Ludovic Holinier has been named as Executive Chairman of Auchan Retail China and Non-Executive Chairman of RT Mart Taiwan, as well as CEO and Director of the Sunart subsidiary. Since 2015, Holinier has served as Chief Performance Officer of Auchan Retail and Non-Executive Chairman for Vietnam, which he will continue to support. He replaces Bruno Mercier who, after more than 15 years at the helm at Auchan China and Sunart, has decided to step down “to focus on professional and personal projects” in China.

Holinier will be succeeded as Chief Performance Officer of Auchan Retail by Oleg Alkhamov, who is currently CEO of Auchan Russia’s Hypermarket and Superstore formats.