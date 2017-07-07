FRANCE: Carrefour Maintains Momentum With Q2 Growth

Carrefour has reported another set of improved results, with its second-quarter sales growing on the back of strong growth in its international markets.

For the quarter, total sales were up 6.1% to €21.8bn (incl. fuel), but that figure was up a more modest 4.4% on a constant-currency basis. Like-for-like sales were up 2.8% on a constant-currency, calendar-adjusted basis.

In its home market, Carrefour saw sales edge up 0.8% to €9.9bn, with adjusted LFL sales up 1.9%. The results were driven by growth at its convenience stores (sales +3.1%) and hypermarkets (sales +0.8%), which offset a 0.3% decline at its supermarkets.

Sales across the Rest of Europe grew by 8.4% to €5.8bn on a constant-currency basis, with adjusted LFL sales up 3.4%. Carrefour recorded growth in all its markets, with the strongest performance seen in Spain (+9.4%), and it was helped by a return to positive sales in Belgium.

Finally, the Rest of the World unit saw underlying sales rise by 6.9% to €6bn (+13.6% reported), with adjusted LFL sales up 3.4%.

Carrefour said its performance “demonstrates once again the relevance of Carrefour’s multiformat model and its balanced geographical footprint.” The group added 57 net new stores during the quarter, even as it continued to expand its online footprint.