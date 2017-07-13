GERMANY: Metro Group Completes Demerger

The Metro Group has completed its demerger into two companies, after receiving approval from the Local Court Düsseldorf. The move has resulted in the creation of a wholesale and food specialist (new METRO) and an enterprise focused on Consumer Electronics (CECONOMY).

Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management board at Metro, noted: “We have achieved our goal: The demerger of METRO GROUP is completed…. A historic day – for our shareholders, our employees and our customers.”

The new Metro will be listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Luxembourg, while CECONOMY will also be traded independently for the first time.

