PORTUGAL: Jerónimo Martins Touches 100k-Employee Mark

Jerónimo Martins has announced that it has reached the 100,000-employee milestone, in the year in which it is celebrating its 225th anniversary. The group noted that its Biedronka banner in Poland is responsible for over two thirds of its total employees.

Pedro Soares dos Santos, Chairman and CEO, noted: “The capacity to continue attracting and retaining the best professionals in the widest variety of areas and to the different levels of the organisation is essential for us to successfully achieve our set objectives.”