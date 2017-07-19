SPAIN: Eroski Teams UP With IRI For Supplier Platform

Eroski has joined forces with IRI in Spain to offer a collaborative platform with suppliers, which aims at improving the competitiveness of its commercial offer, and developing new customer solutions based on their shopping patterns.

The platform makes use of Big Data shared by Eroski’s ‘Customer Partners’, and offers state-of-the-art management models that seek to offer better solutions to customers and better matching of the commercial offer. The new platform will be developed using the Liquid Data technology developed by IRI and will allow Eroski and its suppliers to make shared decisions in key areas such as the breadth and freedom of choice, price, promotions, and research and development of new products.

Eroski noted: “We approach the future by giving a central role to the ‘Customer Partner’ in all the decisions of the cooperative, and at the same time, with a view to building new sustainable competitive advantages over time. The challenges facing consumption and distribution in the coming years are absolutely transformative and demand solutions that often go beyond the limits of today’s companies. Because of our cooperative culture, we have a recognized ability to establish partnerships, and we believe that this technological alliance with IRI sets the stage for building a new future in collaborative relationships with our suppliers”.

IRI Liquid Data technology has already been implemented in the US and other European countries across more than 400 platforms.