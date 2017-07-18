SWEDEN: Axfood Reports Solid Q2 Results; Names New CFO

The Axfood group has reported a solid set of results for its fiscal second quarter, with sales growing and underlying profitability being termed as “stable”. The group also appointed a new CFO.

For the three months to 30 June, sales were up 9.4% to SEK11.9bn, with company-owned stores recording a 10.2% rise on like-for-like growth of 5.9%.

Net profit was down 1.3% to SEK379m, while operating profit declined by 1.4% to SEK487m, but Axfood attributed those results to the temporary closure of a store in Stockholm and its increased investment in online shopping.

Nearly all of the group’s banners recorded sales growth – Willys jumped up 13.4%, Narlivs was up 3.8%, and Dagab grew by 7.9%. The only decline was recorded at Hemkop, which saw sales fall by 1.3%.

Klas Balkow, President and CEO, noted: “Axfood’s sales were strong across the board during the second quarter, entailing good growth for the Group. The level of activity was high in all subsidiaries and all channels.”

Meanwhile, Axfood announced the appointment of Anders Lexmon as its new CFO, effective 1 August 2017. Lexmon has been with the group since 2002, and has previously served as head of Group Finance and Group Accounting.