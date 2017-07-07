US: Mondelez Issues Revenue Warning Over Cyber Attack

Mondelez International has announced that its second-quarter revenue will be impacted by a cyber attack it faced at the end of last month.

The company said it was affected on 27 June through the global ransomware virus, and the attack hurt its invoicing and shipping abilities for the next four days. Mondelez said a preliminary estimate suggests its revenue growth for the April-June quarter will be hurt to the tune of 3%.

It added: “There are a few markets where we have permanently lost some of that revenue due to holiday feature timing, but we expect we will be able to recognise the majority of these delayed shipments in our third quarter results”.

The company stressed that a “critical majority” of its affected systems are now functioning, and believes that the issue has been contained. However, it admitted that it was still studying the full impact of the attack, and expects “incremental one-time costs”.

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) said yesterday that last week’s cyber attack significantly impacted its trading activities and will lead to it reporting a fall in quarterly sales.