US: Nestlé Expands ReadyRefresh Service

Nestlé Waters North America has expanded the reach of its ‘ReadyRefresh’ service by launching it in the Atlanta market.

The service offers online shopping and delivery of Nestlé’s bottled water and related beverages. The new branch will cover the wider Atlanta region, and will create 10-15 new jobs initially, growing to 30-40 jobs in the next five years.

Nestlé noted: “This is a pivotal time for our business as we work to meet fast-growing demand for our bottled water and iced tea brands across the country. We’re particularly pleased to expand our operations into Atlanta, one of the fastest growing cities in the country and a market we’ve wanted to service for quite some time”.