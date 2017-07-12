Arla Launches New Campaign For Castello Brand

Arla Foods has launched a new TV ad campaign to promote its Castello speciality cheeses brand.

Instead of focusing on provenance, the £1.2m ‘Sensations’ campaign focuses on the tastes, textures and flavours of Castello cheeses (specifically Tickler, Creamy Blue, and Pineapple Halo). The ad will be on air throughout July and on alternate weeks in August.

The TV ad kicks off wider Castello brand activity across social media, a partnership with AOL and the Huffington Post, and the Great Yorkshire Show.

Arla said the campaign follows an incredibly successful year for the Castello brand, which is worth £19.8m in the UK.