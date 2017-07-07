Beechdean To Sponsor Wycombe Wanderers’ Goalkeeper Kits

Beechdean Icecream in sponsoring football club Wycombe Wanderers’ new goalkeeper kits for the 2017/18 season, which have been launched live on Sky Sports News.

Designed collaboratively by the club and its official kit supplier, O’Neills, the kits feature distinctive patterns designed to make the goalkeeper appear larger and more imposing when a striker is bearing down on goal and preparing to shoot.

The fluorescent yellow keeper kit carries a multi-coloured kaleidoscope pattern on the front, which resembles a target to aim for – rather than the goal itself – and catches the eye with its disruptive magic-eye effect.

Meanwhile, the sky blue and baby pink colour combination of the second keeper kit is blended into a similarly attention-grabbing pattern which will stand out from the crowd.

The kits will carry the logos of Beechdean Dairy Ice Cream on the front and Origin Global on the reverse when worn with the home outfield kit, and Utilita Energy on the front and Cherry Red Records on the reverse when worn with the away outfield kit, while Cherry Red Records are also the sponsor for both sets of shorts.

Replica versions of the goalkeeper kits will be available to purchase later this month.