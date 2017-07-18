Belvoir To Mark GBBO Return With Limited Edition Bottle

Belvoir Fruit Farms is launching a limited-edition Elderflower Cordial to mark the launch of the new-look Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

The new look bottle will carry the strapline ‘Drink, bake, eat’ on the front and a recipe for Elderflower Bakewell Mug Cakes (from Celebrity MasterChef Winner and actress Lisa Faulkner) on the back. The 50cl bottle (RRP £3.00) will be available from 7 August 2017.

Belvoir has also collaborated with Faulkner to conjure up eight different cake recipes celebrating significant occasions throughout the year.