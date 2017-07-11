Big Boss Palm Brings World’s First Coconut Water Soda To The UK

Big Boss Palm, the world’s first coconut water soda, is now available in the UK after a successful roll-out in Dubai.

Launched in 2015, the coconut and vanilla soda is made using 99.5% not-from-concentrate coconut water. Tasting like a regular cream soda, it contains just 3.5g natural sugar per 100ml. It is recommended for consumption on its own served over ice, or as a refreshing alternative to mainstream mixers.

Big Boss Palm Coconut + Vanilla Soda is available for the wholesale list price of £1.18 per unit and is currently available from a selection of cafes and bars including Crosstown Doughnuts and Escape Cafe, Old Street.