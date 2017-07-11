‘Brave’ Launches New Plant-based Snacks In Market

‘Brave’, a new plant-based food start-up, has launched its first product range in the UK.

Created by husband and wife duo Seb and Amber Fraser-Sokol, the range is a selection of roasted peas, available in three flavours – Sea Salt, Paprika & Chilli, and Garlic & Chive (all 35g / RRP £1.19). The products contain only natural ingredients.

The Brave Roasted Peas snacks use split peas, which are high in protein and fibre, while being lower in calories and fat than most other snacks. Sourced and produced in the UK, BRAVE have a completely local supply chain, with all the peas in the range harvested, roasted and packed within three hours of its London office.

The range is currently stocked at a number of specialist retailers including Planet Organic, As Nature Intended, Revital and Sourced Market. It is also available through wholesalers including Marigold Health Foods, The Health Store and Complete Sports Nutrition.