Britvic Kicks Off £3.5m Campaign For Robinsons

Britvic has announced a new £3.5m marketing campaign to support its Robinsons Refresh’d line, following the successful launch of the same in Spring 2017.

The new campaign comprises TV, OOH, digital, social and sampling activity, to raise consumer awareness of Robinsons Refresh’d. It will include 20- and 30-second TV ads, as well as roadside and digital six sheets, and will see over 190,000 bottles of Robinsons Refresh’d being sampled in 10 cities nationwide.

The campaign will also include social engagement via Facebook, Instagram and VOD, as well as a new Robinsons Refresh’d Spotify hub, where users can refresh their music. This functionality is a technological first for Spotify.

Kevin McNair, GB Marketing Director of Britvic, commented: “By harnessing the strength of the Robinsons brand as a household name, this campaign will raise even more awareness of the new product range amongst consumers, as a tasty way to keep thirst Refresh’d on-the-go.”

Robinsons Refresh’d is available in three flavour combinations – Raspberry & Apple, Orange & Lime, and Apple & Kiwi – in single 500ml PET bottles (RRP £1.29). It contains just 55kcal per 500 ml serving and is made using 100% naturally sourced ingredients, containing spring water and real fruit.