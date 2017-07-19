Carabao Energy Drink Secures Listing With Morrisons

The Carabao Energy Drink brand has secured a new product listing with Morrisons, as it continues to expand its footprint across the UK.

The Thai brand will be stocked in the majority of Morrisons’ stores nationwide, with the deal covering four variants – Original, Original Sugar Free, Green Apple, and Green Apple Sugar Free.

David Butcher, MD at Intercarabao, commented: “As a result of our range re-formulation earlier this year, to a portfolio of only low and no sugar products, Carabao Energy Drink has a broader and more inclusive appeal with consumers than traditional energy drinks. Our ‘for everyone’ positioning and high-profile football partnerships have naturally helped us to secure wider distribution for our brand. We’re thrilled to now be working with Morrisons and further growing the brand’s national presence in the coming months.”