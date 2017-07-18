Dairy Crest In Exclusive Cathedral City Promo With Ocado

Dairy Crest is running an exclusive gift-with-purchase promotion with Ocado for its Cathedral City brand.

The promotion offers Ocado shoppers the chance to receive a free branded oven glove when they purchase any two products from the Cathedral City 350g/300g block range. The promotion will run until 8 August and is valid on purchases of Cathedral City Mature Cheddar 350g, Extra Mature Cheddar 350g, Lighter Mature Cheddar 350g, Mild Cheddar 350g and Vintage Cheddar 300g.

Dairy Crest noted: “Our block Cheddars are a delicious and versatile way to add interest to everyday dishes, from simple cheese on toast to pasta bakes and gratins. Our Ocado campaign seeks to remind shoppers of this and make Cathedral City top of mind at more evening meal occasions.”