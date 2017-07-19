Field Fare Undergoes Revamp For 40th Anniversary

The field fare brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a contemporary rebrand of its freezers, as well as a launch of a new foodie’s resource website.

The revamped freezers have been described as “clean, contemporary simplicity”, and are supported by a rebranded modular magnet kit of logos, straplines and product photography. Field fare said the new look has been proven to draw customers to the freezers and demonstrably result in sales uplifts.

Karen Deans, MD of field fare, noted: ““At field fare we are all about excellence of service to our stockists, being flexible, adapting to their needs and customers and supporting their sales; and that was the impetus for our rebrand.”

Additionally, a new website will launch in August 2017, featuring around 150 loose-serve and ready-meal products. It will also offer recipes using field fare products and seasonal ideas, nutritional information, cooking tips, and an advanced search for local stockists.

Finally, the company is offering a free ready meal case worth £375, plus free ready meal freezer branding worth £275, with every 25 case minimum order of any field fare products (until September 2017).