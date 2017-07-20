Fry Family Food Wins New Iceland Listing

The Fry Family Food Company, which specialises in plant-based foods, has announced a new listing with frozen food retailer, Food Warehouse by Iceland.

The deal sees Fry’s Chicken Style Nuggets and Chicken Style Burgers now being stocked at 42 Food Warehouse stores in the UK. The products are free from GMOs, hormones, antibiotics and nasty chemicals.

Tammy Fry, international marketing director for The Fry Family Food Company, commented: “We are very pleased that Fry’s Chicken Style Nuggets and Chicken Style Burgers are the first products in the range to be stocked in store, as these lines have proved to be hugely successful with shoppers of the Frys brand elsewhere, looking for quick and easy plant based meal solutions. Demand for plant-based products is continuing to grow as more shoppers understand the benefits of a balanced lifestyle.”

Aaron Cooper, buyer at Iceland, added: “At The Food Warehouse we are committed to providing high quality products at outstanding value, and the meat free category is no exception. We’re pleased to be expanding our range with two new vegan lines, which will compliment our existing range and add even greater choice for our customers.”