Fudge Kitchen Expands Free-From Offering

The Fudge Kitchen has expanded its range of free-from products, which it says is aimed at making “our premium products available to everyone, from diabetics to weightwatchers to food intolerants.”

The new additions include two new variants to its ‘Delectables’ family of brittles – Almond Bark, and Peanut Brittle (150g / £6.50). The new products use new sugar substitute Zùsto, which the brand claims offers an identical taste and texture experience to sugar but with 25% of the calories and “none of the drawbacks of aftertaste or over-sweetness of other substitutes”.

It has also introduced a dairy-free range of its ‘Drinking Fudge’ line, substituting coconut cream or soya milk for dairy. The line offers six flavours in single-serve sachets, packed in a gift box (60g / £9.99).

And finally, the brand has brought out dairy-free versions of its ‘slab’ fudge, with the whipping cream substituted for either soya cream or coconut cream. This is available in three flavours in gift boxes of 175g x 4 slices (£16.00) and 175g x 6 slices (£22.00).