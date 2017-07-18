Good Hemp Teams Up With Madeleine Shaw

The Good Hemp brand has joined forces with Madeleine Shaw (nutritional health coach, yoga instructor, award winning blogger and author of three best-selling books) to increase the awareness of hemp products in the UK.

The move will see Madeleine create three different sets of recipes featuring key ingredients such as Hemp Milk, Hemp Flour, and Hemp Seed Hearts. These recipes will be featured across her own social media channels and website, as well as featuring on her blog and vlog.

Donna Chapelle, Brand Manager for Good Hemp, noted: “Madeleine has a huge audience of fans who are interested in cooking and eating healthy, nutritious dishes and we are looking forward to sharing the benefits of hemp ingredients and how easily they can be used in daily life, through Madeleine’s involvement.”

Shaw added: “I’m really excited to be working with Good Hemp to create these easy to make, delicious recipes using their hemp products. I’ve always been a fan of hemp, so it makes perfect sense to partner with this UK brand.”