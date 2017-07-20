Helen’s Secures New Listing With Waitrose

Helen’s, the free-from brand from Virginia Health Food, has secured a new listing with Waitrose, which will see the supermarket chain stock its Gluten Free Baking Mixes.

The four-strong range – Sandwich Bread Mix (white) (330g / RRP £2), Quick Seeded Bread Mix (300g / RRP £2.50), Scone Mix (280g / RRP £2.50), and Pastry Mix (200g / RRP £2.00) – will be stocked at 150 Waitrose outlets from end-July. All Helen’s Gluten Free Baking Mix products combine the benefits of linseed (flaxseed), a vegan source of Omega 3 soluble fibre and heart-healthy lignans, with other natural ingredients.

Founder Helen O’Dowd, a qualified nutritionist and food scientist, commented: “Demand for gluten free products is continuing to grow as more consumers either develop a growing intolerance to wheat based products or are diagnosed with an immune reaction to gluten (coeliac disease) … We are very pleased that Helen’s products are now available to buy at Waitrose, which means that for many more shoppers gluten free living will be much more enjoyable.”