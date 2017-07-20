Helen’s Secures New Listing With Waitrose

Helen’s, the free-from brand from Virginia Health Food, has secured a new listing with Waitrose, which will see the supermarket chain stock its Gluten Free Baking Mixes.

The four-strong range – Sandwich Bread Mix (white) (330g / RRP £2), Quick Seeded Bread Mix (300g / RRP £2.50), Scone Mix (280g / RRP £2.50), and Pastry Mix (200g / RRP £2.00) – will be stocked at 150 Waitrose outlets from end-July. All Helen’s Gluten Free Baking Mix products combine the benefits of linseed (flaxseed), a vegan source of Omega 3 soluble fibre and heart-healthy lignans, with other natural ingredients.

Founder Helen O’Dowd, a qualified nutritionist and food scientist, commented: “Demand for gluten free products is continuing to grow as more consumers either develop a growing intolerance to wheat based products or are diagnosed with an immune reaction to gluten (coeliac disease) … We are very pleased that Helen’s products are now available to buy at Waitrose, which means that for many more shoppers gluten free living will be much more enjoyable.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR