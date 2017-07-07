John Lewis To Stock First Magnums Of English Wines

Bolney Wine Estate has secured a new listing with John Lewis, which will see the retailer stock magnums of the former’s English wines, in a first for the chain.

The deal includes Bolney’s premium English sparkling wines – the Blanc de Blancs 2011 (75cl), Blanc de Blancs 2010 (150cl), and the Cuvée Rosé 2014 (75cl, 150cl). They are available at all John Lewis stores and online across the UK.

Sam Linter, Head Wine Maker at Bolney Wine Estate, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be stocked at John Lewis. Being associated with such a quintessentially British brand is the perfect pairing for Bolney.”

The John Lewis listing follows the vineyard’s recent accolades for the The Bolney Wine Estate’s Cuvée Rose 2014. The wine was awarded a Silver medal in the Effervescents du Monde 2016, a silver at Decanter 2017 and a Gold at the Global Rose Masters 2017.