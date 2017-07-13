LAPP Unveils Gourmet Alcoholic Sorbet Lollies

The LAPP brand has introduced a new line of premium alcoholic ice pops, called ‘Poptails’.

The 4.5% ABV Calippo-shaped sorbets blend fresh fruit and premium alcohol, and are available in three variants – Mojito (Rum, Strawberry, and Mint), Punch (Rum, Mango, and Pineapple), and Limon (Limoncello, Lemon, and Coconut) (all 110ml / RRP £3.99).

LAPP said the line was inspired by classic cocktails, and contains no artificial additives or colouring, with each lolly containing just under 130kcals. Stockists include Spar Eat 17, Albion Counter, Shoreditch Platform, Autumn Yard and Uber Eats.

Poptails by LAPP will also be taking over this summer’s festival scene, with a presence at Secret Garden Party, Field Day, and Lovebox, as well as We Love Green in Paris.