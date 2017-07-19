Morgenrot Expands Range Of Sleeman Beers

Morgenrot has expanded its range of beers from Canada’s iconic Sleeman Brewery with the addition of a new ale.

The 4.2% ABV Railside Session Ale is an amber ale made using Galaxy and Cascade hops, and a blend of Canadian 2 row pale and crystal malts. It is available in 30L key kegs for the summer.

The new arrival was showcased at the Canada 150 Day celebrations, which took place at Trafalgar Square on 1 July, and again at the City Beerfest on 6 July in the historical Guildhall Yard

John Critchley, Morgenrot’s Commercial Director, said: “We’re thrilled to extend our range of Sleeman beers and with Canada Day celebrations and City Beerfest, it’s the perfect way to drive brand awareness and trial. The easily quaffable ale has a fantastic story behind it and a full-flavour and crisp finish so it’s a great easy-drinking beer for summer.”