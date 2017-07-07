Ms. Better’s Bitters Launch In The UK

Canadian brand Ms. Better’s Bitters has announced its launch in the UK, offering local bartenders and consumers a range of 14 innovative bitters.

The range is available in the UK now via the company’s exclusive UK and European importer, JBE Imports. It includes the world’s first vegan-friendly botanical foamer – Miraculous Foamer – as well as flavours such as Pineapple Star Anise, Strawberry Mah Kwan, Black Pepper Cardamom, Lime Leaf, and Grapefruit.

Sam Unger, Creator and Owner of Ms Better’s Bitters, said: “This is the first time UK drinkers will have access to our exciting range of high-quality bitters. The introduction of Miraculous Foamer to the British market will make a range of foamed cocktails accessible to vegan drinkers for the first time.”

Jonathan Braham-Everett of JBE Imports added: “The range of exciting cocktail combinations open to UK drinkers just keeps on growing. It is a significant moment too for vegans, who can now finally enjoy a wider range of cocktails.”